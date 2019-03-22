Zacks: Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $175.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,345.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $150,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $23,280,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 982,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 627,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 488,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,880,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,680,000 after acquiring an additional 448,194 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. 16,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

