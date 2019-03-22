Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.25.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

