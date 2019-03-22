Yum China (YUMC) PT Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.50 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

YUMC stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.06.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $307,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $629,643.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,602 shares of company stock worth $1,603,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,785,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,549 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,340,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,608,000 after purchasing an additional 588,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,584,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,728,000 after purchasing an additional 945,546 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $120,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

