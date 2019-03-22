Shares of Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 883,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 4,614,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £138,421.05 ($180,871.62).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xtract Resources (XTR) Stock Price Down 8.4%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/xtract-resources-xtr-stock-price-down-8-4.html.

About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.