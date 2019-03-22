Xiaomi (XIACF) Receives Neutral Rating from Nomura

Nomura reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xiaomi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

OTCMKTS XIACF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,589. Xiaomi has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.