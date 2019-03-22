Xerox (XRX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $31.07. 3,179,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,540,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Several research firms recently commented on XRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 347,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,434,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

