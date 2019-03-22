Xchange (XCG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Xchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Xchange has a total market capitalization of $9,081.00 and $0.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xchange has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.03415128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.01483914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.03901453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.01331287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00122875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.01396284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00323511 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Xchange Profile

XCG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com . The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

