Xcel Energy (XEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The Colorado Energy Plan is approved, which will reduce carbon emission in the generation portfolio to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. Xcel Energy aims to boost shareholders’ value by increasing dividend rate by 5-7% annually. However, Xcel Energy’s high debt level and increased O&M expenses are concerns, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio currently higher than the industry average.”

Separately, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,330,000 after purchasing an additional 578,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,330,000 after purchasing an additional 578,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,256,000 after purchasing an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,734,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,792,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

