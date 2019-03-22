Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 7,123 Shares of Argan, Inc. (AGX)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Argan by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Argan by 370.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Argan by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,563,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.93. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,776. The stock has a market cap of $763.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.95. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

