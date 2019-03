Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. American Superconductor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of American Superconductor worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 19.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,496,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 243,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 754,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 116,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. 3,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 52.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 12,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $127,575.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

