Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,238,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 125,488 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 538,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 31.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 304,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 72,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,363. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $280.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.27%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

