Worldpay (WP) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $107.06 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

WP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Worldpay from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Worldpay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worldpay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Worldpay to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.22.

Shares of Worldpay stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $110.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,686. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Worldpay has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $112.90.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worldpay will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,340,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WP. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 6,149.3% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,225,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 14,981,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth about $217,819,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Worldpay by 839.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,792,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Worldpay by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,186,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

