World Acceptance (WRLD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

WRLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.54. World Acceptance has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $137.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.16 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

