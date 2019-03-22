World Acceptance (WRLD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
WRLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.
NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.54. World Acceptance has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
