Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273,995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 86,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,512,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,739,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,224.95. 208,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,014. The company has a market cap of $856.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.66.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

