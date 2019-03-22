Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $343,668.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,542 shares in the company, valued at $951,616.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,788,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3,131.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,241,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $180,079,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,575,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,233,000 after purchasing an additional 489,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

