Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67-5.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion.Williams-Sonoma also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an in-line rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $51.01 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.56.

NYSE:WSM opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

