Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $51.01 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma to a hold wsm rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,587,286 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.