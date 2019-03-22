Williams Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a report released on Monday morning. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $789,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanford Cloud, Jr. sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $71,762.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,360. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

