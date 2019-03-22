Williams Capital Comments on Portland General Electric’s FY2019 Earnings (POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Williams Capital issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Portland General Electric in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE POR opened at $51.59 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,758,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,568,000 after buying an additional 1,510,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,567,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,765,000 after buying an additional 137,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,567,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,765,000 after buying an additional 137,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,033,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,764,000 after buying an additional 52,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,617,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after buying an additional 187,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $134,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $488,501.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

