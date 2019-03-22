William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for NationalResearchCorp . (NRC)

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. William Blair also issued estimates for NationalResearchCorp .’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122. NationalResearchCorp . has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

In related news, major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 147,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,918,058.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 11,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $474,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,917 shares of company stock worth $12,808,549.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NationalResearchCorp . by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NationalResearchCorp . by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the third quarter valued at about $26,941,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the third quarter valued at about $19,212,000.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

