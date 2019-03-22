Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Bonds Trading 1.8% Lower Insider Trade

An issue of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) bonds fell 1.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.625% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $98.00 and was trading at $96.52 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price. Specifically, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.58). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/whiting-petroleum-wll-bonds-trading-1-8-lower-insider-trade.html.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.