Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of SPY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,571,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,842,711. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

