Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.51.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $379,921.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 29.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,183,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Whirlpool by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 13.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $167.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

