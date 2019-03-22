Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 4,813,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 2,064,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 299,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 248,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 77,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/wheaton-precious-metals-wpm-stock-price-up-5-3-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.