Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.71 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

NYSE WPM opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 299,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 248,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 77,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

