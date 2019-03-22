Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Weyerhaeuser reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

WY stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,453,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,681,000 after acquiring an additional 700,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,823 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

