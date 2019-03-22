Wexford Capital LP Buys New Stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $4,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,082. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

