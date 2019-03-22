Westport Fuel Systems Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.61.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,725 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

