Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) versus RAIT Financial Trust (RASF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) and RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and RAIT Financial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital $209.36 million 2.42 $26.41 million $1.36 7.76 RAIT Financial Trust $99.71 million 0.03 -$151.87 million N/A N/A

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 5.84, suggesting that its share price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and RAIT Financial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Asset Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. RAIT Financial Trust does not pay a dividend. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Mortgage Capital and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital 11.98% 11.97% 1.14% RAIT Financial Trust -144.12% -74.38% -7.03%

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats RAIT Financial Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

