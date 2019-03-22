Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.82

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 34626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,094.6% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 415,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 402,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter.

