West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 51.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 27.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in West Bancorporation by 2,249.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in West Bancorporation by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of WTBA opened at $20.59 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $336.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

