Werner Enterprises (WERN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $646.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

