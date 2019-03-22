Wendys (WEN) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. CIBC raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

WEN opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.89 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 75,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

