Welltower (WELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.41

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.41 and last traded at $78.48, with a volume of 95656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.
In other news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6,756.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,411 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)
Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
