Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are not changing our EPS estimates or price target at this time. The biggest recent issue with Willis was the potential merger with AON (AON confirmed it was in talks with WLTW about a deal but then ended the discussion) and Willis did not want to say anything on the potential combination.””

WLTW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.61. The stock had a trading volume of 651,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.91.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,616.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $343,668.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 124.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,743,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

