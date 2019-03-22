Wells Fargo & Co Raises NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. ValuEngine raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.24.

NVDA stock opened at $183.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,547,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $340,487,000 after purchasing an additional 854,050 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

