Wells Fargo & Co Boosts WESCO International (WCC) Price Target to $65.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, December 31st. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.25. WESCO International has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $64.85.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $87,693.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,151 shares in the company, valued at $774,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.