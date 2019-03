Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 358,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schneider National by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,216,000 after purchasing an additional 323,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Schneider National by 162.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 521,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 132.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 295,103 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Schneider National by 105.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens raised Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 245,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $5,293,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,666,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 54,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,189,190.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,425,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,379,424.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,018. Schneider National Inc has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

