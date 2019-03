Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 70,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 144,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 73,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 396.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 207,660 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.17. 26,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.65. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $347.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

