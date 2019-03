Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDCO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Medicines by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,068,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,066,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Medicines by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 54,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $8,271,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $2,515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 673,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,421. Insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDCO shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 169,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,164. The Medicines Company has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,119.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

