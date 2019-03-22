Weatherford International (WFT) Shares Down 4.9%

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 10,408,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,974,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.46 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

The firm has a market cap of $800.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.20.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,521,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,762,000 after buying an additional 947,228 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,676,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,942,194 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 504.5% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,243,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 9,383,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,521,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,762,000 after buying an additional 947,228 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $8,993,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

