Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,402 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.45.

FDX traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $176.27. 16,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,196. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/wealthcare-advisory-partners-llc-has-27000-position-in-fedex-co-fdx.html.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.