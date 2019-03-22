Wayfair (W) Trading Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $158.41 and last traded at $158.50. Approximately 2,710,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,165,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.37.
Specifically, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $368,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.88, for a total transaction of $25,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,336 shares of company stock valued at $32,645,667 over the last three months. 37.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wayfair to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.63.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 7,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
