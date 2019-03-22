Wayfair Inc (W) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 7,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $462,401.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,766,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $4,940,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,336 shares of company stock valued at $32,645,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.85 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/wayfair-inc-w-shares-bought-by-1832-asset-management-l-p.html.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.