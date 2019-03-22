Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lowered by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,408.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,663. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

