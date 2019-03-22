Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (IAE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

