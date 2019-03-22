Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.95 Million in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,455.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,510. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $342,379.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $295,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at $157,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,307 shares of company stock worth $8,045,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

