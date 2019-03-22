Vodafone Group (VOD) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a GBX 176 ($2.30) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.42 ($2.61).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 146.39 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.60 ($2.80). The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

