Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.28 ($2.59).

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.18) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 176 ($2.30) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

LON:VOD opened at GBX 146.76 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 214.60 ($2.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54.

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish purchased 20,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

