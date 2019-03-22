Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,383,832,000 after buying an additional 936,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,045,406,000 after buying an additional 1,450,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,757,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,466,371,000 after buying an additional 1,119,197 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $310.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $156.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

